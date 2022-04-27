Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin's episode of Red Table Talk is streaming now on Facebook Watch

Kim Basinger Reflects on Her 'Heavy-Duty' Divorce from Alec Baldwin on RTT: 'He's a Challenge'

Kim Basinger is opening up about her split from Alec Baldwin, and how it affected their daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

During Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk alongside Ireland, Basinger, 68, said that she and Alec, 64, "went through a heavy-duty, very out loud when you're in the public, divorce."

"And [Ireland] had to go through that very rough time," she added.

When co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Basinger about co-parenting Ireland, 26, with Alec amid the model's struggles with anxiety, Basinger said with a laugh that she and her ex didn't see "eye to eye."

"Uh, no. No, that was not – Alec's a funny one," she went on. "We're all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he's been — but he's a challenge."

Kim Basinger | Credit: Facebook Watch

Added Basinger, who was married to Alec from 1993 to 2002, "I mean, come on. We've had our challenges. And I don't think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk."

"Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life," she said.

After Ireland chimed in saying her dad "deals with anxiety greatly," her mother added, "Himself, yeah."

According to Ireland, who is the oldest of Alec's seven children (he has an eighth on the way — his seventh with wife Hilaria Baldwin), her father is "someone who grew up in a family that would suppress that as well. Or tell him he's weak for feeling that way."

A rep for Alec had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Basinger and Alec split when Ireland was 7 years old. Back in 2016, the former Bond girl told The Edit by Net-A-Porter, "Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty."

"So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way," she added. "I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. ... I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

Baldwin & Basinger Credit: Ron Wolfson/Getty

Though Basinger and Alec were embroiled in a bitter years-long custody battle over their daughter following the split, the actress said at the time that they have since moved on and are on better terms.

"[Alec and I are] cool now, though," she told The Edit. "Life goes on."