"We have to open our hearts, the only true way we see how to walk through this life with humility," Basinger writes in a poem exclusively obtained by PEOPLE

Kim Basinger Pens Moving Poem About Christmas amid COVID-19 to Honor 'All the Loved Ones We've Lost'

Kim Basinger's gift to her fans this season are words of reflection as many celebrate the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a poem written by Basinger and exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, the 67-year-old actress writes about celebrating Christmas during a pandemic as the number of cases rises across the country.

These days Basinger keeps a relatively low-profile although the actress is a passionate advocate for animal rights.

In July 2019, Basinger made a rare appearance in South Korea where she spoke at a press conference for the Animal Protection Act alongside South Korean politician Pyo Chang-won.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in March, millions of Americans have been infected. In December alone, 4.5 million people in the U.S. had the virus.

The U.S. has also broken its own record for COVID hospitalizations nearly every day since early November. As of Dec. 22, 115,351 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19, the most of the entire pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Read the full poem in its original formatting below:

Christmas in Covid

There is a very special place

that has no particular choice of race,

of color, creed or religious faith.

No sex or age discrimination

just a firm and solid determination

to invite you into the dancing hall

where beds are lined up against the wall

and nice people offer more than any

to make you feel like you’re in the Land of Plenty.

They hand out tickets, it’s become quite a task

and for a free invite they require no mask.

You’ll be greeted while observing sights not seen

since the last monster virus of 1918.

Upon this sterile and startling entry

of an experience not had in more than one full century

Of people lying all around

and no one speaking as if no sound

Compassionate brave folk you they will take

all dressed up in their suits like that movie, Outbreak.

With just that eerie pulsation from multiple beepers

as the Doctors and Nurses move like seasoned beekeepers.

There’ll be lots of activity, a lot of comings and goings

of bodies on tables into directions of unknowing.

And in this place of circumstance

you’ll find you’ve drifted in a trance

wondering how we could have gotten here,

With so much precaution and so much fear.

Vulnerable souls, overwhelming reliance

Could’ve been quite, quite different,

Minus Man’s Fierce Defiance.

The Bells would be ringing with a much different ting

from the realms of the highest, we would once again sing

And raise up our voices in laughter and glee

And rejoice of love and all it can be.

But for now, it all will have to wait.

We first have to learn how to appreciate

All the riches that we’ve all been given,

Sprinkling down on us all from season to season.

We have to open our hearts, the only true way we see

How to walk through this life with humility.

We have to remember how our actions have costs,

all the pain we’ve inflicted-all the loved ones we’ve lost.

Until that moment when the light finds its way,

as we inch toward the future to a much better day.