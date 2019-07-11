Kim Basinger Makes Rare Appearance in South Korea for the Animal Protection Act

Though Kim Basinger prefers to stay out of the spotlight, the actress made an appearance in South Korea for a cause she’s passionate about.

Basinger, a vocal animal rights advocate, spoke at a press conference for the Animal Protection Act alongside South Korean politician Pyo Chang-won. The actress later posted on Instagram about the conference and praised Chang-won for his efforts to bring more animal rights awareness to his country.

“Such an honor to meet congressman @changwonpyo from #skorea .. a great man trying to make a difference to stop the suffering of our planets best friends.. helping bring awareness and to have his culture #evolve Thank you for all you are doing for these precious animals🙌🏼💪🏽 Stay strong !” Basinger wrote.

Image zoom Kim Basinger Steve Cho/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Basinger also posted about her fight to end the dog meat market in a 2018 Instagram post.

“Everything is about awareness… and education..Please post. They dont need your tears they need your help. Tell a friend to tell a friend to tell another friend🙏 @lc4a#PriscillaPresley Help stop the torture ……..because they think the meat is tastier the more they suffer ……they are electrocuted, hung boiled alive and or striped of their skin,” Basinger pleaded.

Though the Batman star doesn’t often post pictures of herself, her daughter Ireland occasionally uploads a snap of her mom on her own Instagram. She last did so in 2017 with a candid photo, praising her mom’s natural looks.

“Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful,” Baldwin captioned her picture.

Basinger has kept a low-key lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight these days, having only made a handful red carpet appearances in the last few years.

In 2017, Basinger celebrated her most recent headline-making movie, 50 Shades Darker, and made a rare red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.