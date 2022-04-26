Kim Basinger opens up about her agoraphobia in a PEOPLE-exclusive first look at Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk

RTT: Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound

Kim Basinger is sharing details about her battle with agoraphobia.

The actress, 68, says in a PEOPLE-exclusive first look at her and daughter Ireland Baldwin's episode of Red Table Talk, out Wednesday, that it was "really horrible" to battle the condition "as fiercely as I did during those years and not know what it was."

"I wouldn't leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner," Basinger says.

According to Mayo Clinic, agoraphobia is defined as "a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed."

Kim Basinger | Credit: Facebook Watch

"You fear an actual or anticipated situation, such as using public transportation, being in open or enclosed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd," they add.

For Basinger, her experience with agoraphobia was "like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything."

"I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu," the actress explains. "Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, 'Where do I step to open the door?' Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

"You live with a dry mouth all the time, you're very shaky, you're just so exhausted all the time," she shares.

RELATED VIDEO: Ireland Baldwin Reveals Shame Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse on RTT: 'Didn't Talk to My Parents'

During the episode, Ireland also touches on some of her own struggles, revealing she was "self-medicating with Xanax" and "drinking" a lot at one point in her life.

The 26-year-old model also says she "didn't talk to" mom Basinger or dad Alec Baldwin "for, like, a year" as a result, explaining, "I saw them here and there but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living."

"I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless," Ireland says.

Ireland Baldwin and Kim Basinger's episode of Red Table Talk airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.