Kill Bill Actor Sonny Chiba Dies at 82 of COVID Complications: 'A True Action Legend'

Sonny Chiba was known for showcasing his martial arts skills in TV shows and movies

Sonny Chiba, a Japanese actor and martial arts legend known in the U.S. for his role in Kill Bill, has died at 82.

Chiba's manager confirmed the news to Japan's Oricon News, sharing that he died Thursday in the hospital while battling pneumonia caused by COVID-19. The outlet further reported that he had been in the hospital since Aug. 8.

Chiba was born Sadaho Maeda in Fukuoka, Japan in 1939. He began studying martial arts in the 1950s under Karate master Masutatsu "Mas" Oyama, whom he later portrayed in a trilogy of films, Champion of Death, Karate Bullfighter and Karate for Life in the 1970s, per his IMDb bio.

He earned his first-degree black belt in 1965 — the first of many. By 1984 he had a fourth-degree black belt in karate, and later held additional black belts in ninjutsu, shorinji kempo, judo, kendo and goju-ryu karate, according to Variety.

In Japan, he made a name for himself on the TV series Key Hunter, which aired from 1968 through 1973. He went on to star in various films that showcased his martial arts skills, including Hiroshima Death Match in 1973 and The Street Fighter the following year.

In the U.S., Chiba was best known for appearing in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film, Kill Bill Volume 1. He played Hattori Hanzo, a retired swordsman and sushi restaurant owner who crafts a blade for Uma Thurman's character.

He also had a role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, playing Kamata, the uncle of the main villain, Takashi (Brian Tee).

Following the news of his death Thursday, fans and filmmakers paid tribute to Chiba on social media.

"The great Sonny Chiba passed away today at age 82, another victim of Covid-19," writer Ted Geoghegan posted on Twitter. "A martial arts legend with six black belts who started out in tokusatsu TV, Chiba made over 120 movies for Toei and was Japan's most popular action star for decades. Watch one of his films today."

"A true action legend," actor Lewis Tan added. "Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration."