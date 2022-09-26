KiKi Layne Says She's Still 'Thriving' Despite Scenes Being Cut From 'Don't Worry Darling'

KiKi Layne is sharing her thoughts about ending up on the cutting room floor.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that many of her scenes in Don't Worry Darling were cut from the final edit of the movie.

Yet she remained upbeat about the experience of filming opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Ari'el Stachel, whose role was also largely cut from the film.

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," Layne wrote on Sunday. "They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂. Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Layne, who played Margaret in the movie, also posted a video of herself with Stachel, 31, alongside an image of the two filming a scene from the movie, in which he portrayed Ted.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress added the hashtags about their blossoming off-screen relationship, "#GotMyCheck#GotMyMan#EverythingHappensforaReason."

In response, Stachel commented on the post "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️."

On his own Instagram, Stachel added a link to the post carrying the banner "My Queen ❤️❤️."

The actor also posted a series of photos of the two on the set of the film and added his own tribute to Layne, writing that working with her was "My favorite part of my experience in Don't Worry Darling."

"This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her," he added.

Amid rumors of a feud between director Olivia Wilde and costar Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling, earned an impressive $19.2 million at the U.S. Box office in its opening weekend, according to Variety.

The film also collected another $10.8 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $30 million.

Cast of Don't Worry Darling (2022). Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The 1950s-set thriller stars Harry Styles and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California. As time goes on, however, Alice becomes increasingly obsessed with the nature of her husband's work and starts to question the true reality of their supposedly idyllic community.