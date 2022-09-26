KiKi Layne Says She's Still 'Thriving' Despite Scenes Being Cut From 'Don't Worry Darling'

"They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," KiKi Layne posted on Instagram about her role in Don't Worry Darling

By
Published on September 26, 2022 12:17 PM
The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.
Photo: KiKi Layne Instagram

KiKi Layne is sharing her thoughts about ending up on the cutting room floor.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that many of her scenes in Don't Worry Darling were cut from the final edit of the movie.

Yet she remained upbeat about the experience of filming opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Ari'el Stachel, whose role was also largely cut from the film.

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," Layne wrote on Sunday. "They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂. Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Layne, who played Margaret in the movie, also posted a video of herself with Stachel, 31, alongside an image of the two filming a scene from the movie, in which he portrayed Ted.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress added the hashtags about their blossoming off-screen relationship, "#GotMyCheck#GotMyMan#EverythingHappensforaReason."

In response, Stachel commented on the post "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️."

On his own Instagram, Stachel added a link to the post carrying the banner "My Queen ❤️❤️."

The actor also posted a series of photos of the two on the set of the film and added his own tribute to Layne, writing that working with her was "My favorite part of my experience in Don't Worry Darling."

"This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her," he added.

Amid rumors of a feud between director Olivia Wilde and costar Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling, earned an impressive $19.2 million at the U.S. Box office in its opening weekend, according to Variety.

The film also collected another $10.8 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $30 million.

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Cast of Don't Worry Darling (2022). Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 1950s-set thriller stars Harry Styles and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California. As time goes on, however, Alice becomes increasingly obsessed with the nature of her husband's work and starts to question the true reality of their supposedly idyllic community.

Related Articles
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
'Don't Worry Darling' Opens to Impressive $19.2M at the U.S. Box Office
FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Reflects on Working on Set of 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Will Always Be Grateful'
olivia wilde; florence pugh
'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Disputes Claims of on-Set Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Matthew Libatique attends AFI Conservatory's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Greystone Mansion on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic for AFI)
'Don't Worry Darling' Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On
dont-worry-darling-cast-bts
Olivia Wilde Shares Photo with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles from 'Don't Worry Darling' Set
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images); SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in Spain
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She Has 'Nothing But Respect' for Florence Pugh: 'She's Fantastic'
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Don't Worry Darling' Reviews: Florence Pugh Praised in First Reactions as Film Divides Critics
Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy on set
Olivia Wilde Was a 'Little Meaner' Than Normal to Daughter Daisy in 'Don't Worry Darling'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Olivia Wilde 'Had to Cut' Sex Scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: 'We Want to Be Provocative'
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Controversy Around Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Tough to Navigate with a Smile' (Source)
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere