Kieran Culkin Says He Felt Bad About Brother Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Fame: 'Poor F---ing Guy'

"He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality," the Succession actor told Esquire of his older brother

By
Jen Juneau
Published on March 29, 2023 12:27 PM
Macaulay Culkin and brother Kieran are on hand at Gonzalez y Gonzalez for the opening night party for the musical "Summer of '42."
Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty

Kieran Culkin is reflecting on some of the darker aspects of how brother Macaulay Culkin became a household name after they starred together in Home Alone.

In a new digital cover feature for Esquire, the Succession actor — who played Fuller McCallister, a cousin of Macaulay's prankster protagonist Kevin McCallister, in the 1990 holiday classic — recalls how uncomfortable the newfound fame was not only for his sibling but their entire family.

"Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, That sucks for him," said Kieran, 40, of the over-the-top attention received by Macaulay, 42.

"Poor f---ing guy," Kieran added in his conversation with Esquire. "He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality."

Despite the downsides of fame, Kieran and Macaulay have both continued their acting careers since, as has their younger brother Rory Culkin.

Kieran Culkin for Esquire. Billy Kidd

Although Kieran had small parts in both Home Alone and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, his big acting break didn't come until 10 years later, in 2002's critically acclaimed dramedy Igby Goes Down.

And once he started hearing the word "career" applied to his own work, he "flipped out," Kieran admitted to Esquire.

Due to having seen what Macaulay went through, "I had this unhealthy relationship with what I did for a living," he told the magazine.

"I really wanted to do it, but I didn't want to be successful at it," Kieran explained.

Kieran Culkin for Esquire. Billy Kidd/Esquire

Back in November 2021, while he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, Kieran recalled his childhood experience when Macaulay hosted the show in 1991, after starring in Home Alone.

"I have been on this very stage," the actor said. "I was on an episode of SNL back when my brother Mac hosted 30 years ago. I was 9 years old, I got to be in three sketches — two of which are non-problematic."

"And at the end of the show, I got to be on the stage for the good nights," Kieran added, as a flashback clip came on the screen. "So, there's my brother and the cast is lifting him up on their shoulders. ... My brother's up there, he's got his arm up all victorious and I'm down there on the ground like, 'Me, I want uppies!' "

"So, check out what I do next. I asked Kevin Nealon to pick me up! He goes, 'Yeah, okay, sure,' " he continued.

"Anyway, I wanted to show that clip for two reasons," Kieran added. "One, in the hopes that someone from the cast will pick me up again at the end of the show. And two, because I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, 'We've got a great show for you tonight, so stick around, we'll be right back!' "

