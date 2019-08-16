Kiefer Sutherland 'Seriously Injured' After Slipping on the Steps of a Bus in Europe

Image zoom Kiefer Sutherland Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kiefer Sutherland has postponed the last three shows of his European tour after suffering serious injuries to his ribs.

The actor-singer, 52, announced the news on his Instagram on Thursday, where he explained that he had slipped on the stairs of a bus while traveling to Denmark for a scheduled performance later that evening.

Though his final performances in Denmark and Sweden would be canceled due to the extent of his injuries, Sutherland said he had plans to make them up at a later date in the fall.

“[I] seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing,” he shared. “Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension [sic] of making up these shows in September / October when we return.”

“I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who bought tickets,” the musician added. “I will do everything I can to make it up to you. Thank you for your understanding. Sincerely, Kiefer.”

In the caption of the note, Sutherland said the make-up dates for the shows in Denmark and Gothenburg, Sweden would be “announced shortly” and sent his “sincere apologies.”

Sutherland released his new album, Reckless & Me, in April and has been promoting the project on a nationwide tour, which kicked off in Austin, Texas in May.

Since then, the singer-actor has traveled around the U.S. before taking his tour internationally and performing in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Austria, France and Ireland.

Sutherland, best known for his roles on Designated Survivor and 24, was scheduled to wrap up the European leg of his tour this weekend.

If things went to plan, he would’ve had a stop in Demark on Thursday, a show on Friday in Sweden and then returned to Denmark on Saturday for the final performance.

He is also scheduled to be back in Europe in October 2019 for six shows in Austria and Switzerland.

Despite primarily being known for acting, Sutherland has recently put his focus on music — something that has been a major part of his life since he started writing songs at 15.

“Music was something that I became really seriously attached to as a really young person because I had an older brother who I idolized and he was the biggest music fan in the world,” he told PEOPLE after releasing his country album in 2016.

“I just wanted to be exactly like him. I made the joke that I was probably the only third grader that was listening to Aerosmith, so country music was not the music that I certainly grew up on,” he added.

But things took off, and after releasing his debut album, Down in a Hole, Sutherland put out another one less than two years later.

His transition into music was also something that Sutherland, who was well-known for his role as Jack Bauer on 24, acknowledged may be taken by others with a great deal of skepticism.

“I had no intention of making an album. I hear about an actor wanting to do music and my eyes roll back too,” he said. “I’m completely aware of the stigma and that’s why I never did it.”