Avengers Cast Assembles for Virtual Appearance During Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Special

Avengers assemble!

Cast members from Avengers: Endgame made a special appearance during the first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, a virtual special donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner had a mini-reunion during the program to accept their award in the favorite movie category.

"This is such a thrill, we are so excited and so happy the Kids' Choice Awards are happening," Johansson said.

"Stay safe, stay strong," Ruffalo said. "We're stronger together, we'll get through this," Hemsworth added.

"Love you 3000," Evans said as the cast all joined in.

RELATED: Victoria Justice to Virtually Host New Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Special

The digital appearance came just one day after Avengers star Evans joined Instagram and announced that he would be giving one lucky fan the chance to hang out with him and a handful of his costars.

"I am accepting the All in Challenge,” Evans, 38, said in his video. "This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this."

“Here’s what I can offer: a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner,” he continued. “We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans, then maybe some games. I would recommend Scattergories."

All of the money raised toward Evans’ challenge will go directly toward Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

RELATED VIDEO: See How Chris Evans Was Cast as Captain America — Despite His Misgivings

Nickelodeon's 33rd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were originally scheduled for March 22, however, they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new virtual special was hosted by Victoria Justice and also featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, BTS and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose 48th birthday just so happened to coincide with the event.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together airs on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.