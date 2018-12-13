Kid Cudi Tells Jada Pinkett Smith He Was 'Ashamed' of Opening Up About His Mental Health

Kid Cudi is opening up about his struggle with mental health in an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 34-year-old rapper spoke about his experiences with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith in which he admitted discussing mental health wasn’t easy for him.

“I was really good at keeping my troubles hidden… even from my friends,” he said. “I really was good with that. And it’s scary because you hear people say, ‘I had no clue.’”

Willow, 18, agreed and said it was sometimes difficult to accept help from those closest to you.

“And then they feel like, ‘I want to be your friend, I want to be there for you.’ Dang, I was going through all of this and I was so unaware,” she explained. “That makes them feel like, ‘I’m not really doing my job as a friend.’”

The “Just What I AM” rapper — who was born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — shared that he has started to make an effort in reassuring his friends and said his problems were within himself.

“Sometimes, I let them know that it’s not their fault. It was me,” he said. “I really went out of my way to keep what I was going through hidden because I was ashamed.”

In a Facebook letter posted in 2016, Kid Cudi told his fans that he was checking himself into rehab to tackle his depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

“I am not at peace,” he wrote. “My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it … Its time I fix me. I’m nervous but I’mma get through this.”

Red Table Talk airs Monday on Facebook Watch.