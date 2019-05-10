Watch on Red Table Talk: Keyon Dooling Says He 'Blamed' Himself After Enduring Sexual Abuse

Former NBA player Keyon Dooling is opening up about coming to terms with his sexual abuse as a young child and the ramifications that came from it.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of next week’s new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith asked if he had ever questioned his sexuality after the abuse he suffered.

Dooling, 39, said, “I think you have to ask yourself questions in order to wrap your mind around it.”

“So the first question was what was it in me that they saw that it happened to me?” he continued. “Was it some type of energy that I was giving off?”

He added, “A lot of times I blamed myself. Like, ‘Dang, he caught me slipping.’ What was I doing there?”

In May 2018, Dooling wrote about his childhood sexual abuse, checking into a mental institution after suffering from paranoia in 2012 and other mental health issues in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

Dooling revealed he had been molested at the age of 7 by the older brother of a friend. He said the abuse changed him forever.

“I told myself, at seven years old: ‘You have to be tough. You have to be so tough that nobody can ever hurt you,'” Dooling wrote. “After that day, I had a huge chip on my shoulder, and [a] huge secret in my heart. My childhood was effectively over.”

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch every Monday.