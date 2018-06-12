Stan Lee's Associate Arrested on Suspicion of Filing False Police Report Amid Ongoing Controversies

Stan Lee’s business partner Keya Morgan was arrested on a warrant Monday on suspicion of filing a false police report, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his bail was set at $20,000 and he is due back in court July 2. The outlet also suggested that the incident was linked to a report that Lee was allegedly confronted by two gunmen during an attempted robbery at his home earlier this month.

The arrest comes just two days after the Marvel legend, 95, announced in a Twitter video that Morgan is his “only partner and business manager.”

“It has come to my attention that many people contact other companies or other people trying to get in touch with me,” he said. “I just want to go on the record saying I have only one partner, only partner who does represent me, and that’s Keya Morgan. Anybody else who claims to be my rep is just making that story up.”

My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan not all the other people making false claims. pic.twitter.com/JKUT1BZNI7 — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) June 10, 2018

Lee continued, “So I just want to put it on the record. I want you to know: If you want me, call me! If you can’t get me, call Keya Morgan. The two of us work together and are conquering the world side-by-side.”

PEOPLE is out to Morgan for further comment.

Last month, the comic book icon filed a $1 billion lawsuit against his ex-business partners at POW! Entertainment, whom he claims took advantage of his name without his permission, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE.

Stan Lee and Keya Morgan Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Lee founded the production company in 2001 alongside current CEO Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, whom he claims in the complaint “conspired and agreed to broker a sham deal to sell POW! to a company in China and fraudulently steal [Lee’s] identity, name, image and likeness as part of a nefarious scheme to benefit financially at Lee’s expense.”

Additionally, Lee claims Duffy and Champion “knowingly made material misrepresentations of fact, and forged or fraudulently obtained a signature from Lee to give POW! Inc. the exclusive use of Lee’s identity, name, image and likeness.”

Stan Lee Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Controversy has recently swirled around Lee, who sued a former business manager alleging fraud and has spoken out defending his daughter after others around him claimed she was trying to gain control of his assets.

Lee lost his longtime wife Joan, who died at the age of 93 last July. “She was the girl I had been drawing all my life,” Lee once recalled of his late wife.