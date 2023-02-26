Key Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take it all In'

"Enjoy myself, don't take it too seriously and take it all in, and that's what i'm doing," Ke Huy Quan says

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 08:15 PM

Ke Huy Quan is taking it all in at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023, per James Cameron's advice.

Ahead of the SAG Awards on Sunday, Quan — who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role — is sharing a piece of advice that Avatar: The Way of Water director Cameron gave him about awards season.

"I was able to meet James Cameron at one of these events and he gave me some great advice," Quan, 51, tells PEOPLE. "He said [to] enjoy myself, don't take it too seriously and take it all in, and that's what i'm doing. It's great advice."

"I mean honestly I didn't think i would ever be here and here I am with you, with everybody," the actor adds. "It's incredible."

Quan is not the only Everything Everywhere All at Once cast member nominated at Sunday's awards show; the film received five total nominations at this year's SAG Awards.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Quan's costar Michelle Yeoh is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a lead role, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are both nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

"This has been an incredible year for me, and for our movie, it's been great," Quan adds to PEOPLE ahead of the awards ceremony.

At the American Film Institute luncheon in January, Quan had the opportunity to meet with another legendary film director when he reconnected with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg.

When Quan won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture earlier that week, Quan gave Spielberg a shoutout during his acceptance speech.

"I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," Quan said at the time. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

