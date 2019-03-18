Warner Bros. CEO Steps Down After Six Years Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down from his position following sexual misconduct allegations.

Tsujihara, 54, has served as CEO of the studio since 2013. He stepped down on Monday after revelations that he was in a relationship with How To Be Single actress Charlotte Kirk and allegedly pushed for other executives to grant her auditions for film roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,” WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Stankey added, “Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio’s success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the Company’s leadership expectations and could impact the Company’s ability to execute going forward.”

Warner Bros. is continuing to work with a third-party law firm to conclude its investigation with Tsujihara’s cooperation, according to the statement.

His successor has not been named.

Earlier this month, THR reported Tsujihara had allegedly offered Kirk acting roles and auditions in exchange for a sexual relationship in a series of text messages obtained by the publication.

According to Deadline, Tsujihara sent a memo to Warner Bros. staff saying, “Over the past week and a half, I have been reflecting on how the attention on my past actions might impact the company’s future.”

He continued, “After lengthy introspection, and discussions with John Stankey over the past week, we have decided that it is in Warner Bros.’ best interest that I step down as Chairman and CEO.”

“I love this company and the people that make it so great. I’ve been honored [to] head this organization and work alongside all of it’s talented employees over the past 25 years,” he added. “Together we’ve built this studio into an unequivocal leader in the industry. However, it has become clear that my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company’s continued success. The hard work of everyone within our organization is truly admirable, and I won’t let media attention on my past detract from all the great work the team is doing.”

Kirk was cast in Warner Bros. films Ocean’s 8 and How To Be Single. She was introduced to Tsujihara via Australian billionaire James Packer in 2013, according to THR.

Packer and director Brett Ratner were close to closing a production deal with the studio at the time, the publication reported.

Charlotte Kirk Patrick Lewis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer told PEOPLE in a statement, “Brett Ratner did nothing wrong and had the best intentions. While he offered to help get Ms. Kirk a limited number of auditions, he consistently told her that she would have to earn any job herself.”

After meeting Tsujihara, he and Kirk allegedly began their sexual relationship, but she allegedly grew frustrated with the progress of Tsujihara, Packer and Ratner to procure her roles in films.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kirk denied “any inappropriate behaviour on the part of Brett Ratner, James Packer, and Kevin Tsujihara” in a statement to THR.

“I have no claims against any of them. I confirm that I was in a romantic relationship with James Packer in the summer of 2013 and that I was treated with respect by Mr. Packer, and I have no issues with him or claims against him,” she said. “I further confirm that when the relationship ended I sought the advice of Mr. Tsujihara whom I had been introduced to by Mr. Packer.”

She added, “Mr. Tsujihara never promised me anything. I also confirm that Brett Ratner helped me out of friendship to assist me in getting auditions and trying to help me find an agent, and I have no issues with him or claims against him. I deny that there was any legal settlement or agreement entered into between myself and Brett Ratner in 2016.”

Kirk’s next role is as Nicole Brown Simpson in the upcoming crime thriller Nicole & O.J.