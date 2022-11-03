Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Italy's National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey will speak at a masterclass and screen one of his own movies in Turin, Italy, in January

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 10:15 AM
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey arriving to court. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is stepping back into public life.

On Thursday, Variety reported that the actor will make his first public speaking appearance in five years when he takes part in a masterclass at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy and receive a lifetime achievement award on Jan. 16, 2023.

The masterclass and event will also include a screening hosted by the museum of one of 63-year-old Spacey's movies that the actor himself will select and introduce, according to the outlet.

In 2021, Spacey filmed his first movie role since sexual assault allegations against him first surfaced in Turin for his cameo as a police detective in Franco Nero's Italian film L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, as Variety noted.

The actor visited Italy's National Museum of Cinema and took an informal tour during that shoot, according to the outlet.

Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court in London. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum for this welcome and long-awaited return," Italy's National Museum of Cinema president Enzo Ghigo said in a statement obtained by Variety. "It is a privilege to host the masterclass of one of the greatest cinema and theater actors of our times."

Tickets for Spacey's masterclass go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it has not yet been announced whether the event will be live-streamed in any format, according to Variety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, CNN reported that a New York jury determined the Se7en actor was not responsible for battery related to actor Anthony Rapp's allegations that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than an hour before concluding there was insufficient evidence to prove Spacey inappropriately touched Rapp, according to NBC News.

In May, Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. He also pleaded not guilty to one charge of making a person engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Spacey dropped out of a forthcoming movie about Genghis Khan in July following his charges in the U.K., according to a report from Variety which stated 1242: Gateway to the West producer Bill Chamberlain said the actor had been replaced by a soon-to-be-announced lead.

Spacey is still set to star in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight, Variety reported in July.

After Spacey was charged in May, the movie's producers said in a statement that the production "has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists."

The actor's U.K. trial is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2023.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey Reports to NYC Court to Battle Anthony Rapp's Sexual Misconduct Claims in Civil Lawsuit
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Drops Out of Movie Following Sexual Assault Charges (Report)
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
Danny Masterson
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside
Kevin Spacey Says He'll 'Voluntarily Appear' in U.K. Court to Fight Sexual Assault Charges
kevin-spacey
Kevin Spacey Film Producers on Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Negative Press' Is 'to Be Expected'
People.com Homepage Touts
Kevin Spacey Granted Bail During First Court Appearance for U.K. Sexual Assault Case
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Charged with 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Vanessa Redgrave and Kevin Spacey
Vanessa Redgrave Will Not Be Appearing Alongside Kevin Spacey in New Italian Film