Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Italy's National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey is stepping back into public life.

On Thursday, Variety reported that the actor will make his first public speaking appearance in five years when he takes part in a masterclass at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy and receive a lifetime achievement award on Jan. 16, 2023.

The masterclass and event will also include a screening hosted by the museum of one of 63-year-old Spacey's movies that the actor himself will select and introduce, according to the outlet.

In 2021, Spacey filmed his first movie role since sexual assault allegations against him first surfaced in Turin for his cameo as a police detective in Franco Nero's Italian film L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, as Variety noted.

The actor visited Italy's National Museum of Cinema and took an informal tour during that shoot, according to the outlet.

Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court in London. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum for this welcome and long-awaited return," Italy's National Museum of Cinema president Enzo Ghigo said in a statement obtained by Variety. "It is a privilege to host the masterclass of one of the greatest cinema and theater actors of our times."

Tickets for Spacey's masterclass go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it has not yet been announced whether the event will be live-streamed in any format, according to Variety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, CNN reported that a New York jury determined the Se7en actor was not responsible for battery related to actor Anthony Rapp's allegations that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than an hour before concluding there was insufficient evidence to prove Spacey inappropriately touched Rapp, according to NBC News.

In May, Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. He also pleaded not guilty to one charge of making a person engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Spacey dropped out of a forthcoming movie about Genghis Khan in July following his charges in the U.K., according to a report from Variety which stated 1242: Gateway to the West producer Bill Chamberlain said the actor had been replaced by a soon-to-be-announced lead.

Spacey is still set to star in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight, Variety reported in July.

After Spacey was charged in May, the movie's producers said in a statement that the production "has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists."

The actor's U.K. trial is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2023.