Kevin Spacey Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by a Masseuse

Kevin Spacey is facing more legal trouble after an unidentified man sued him for alleged sexual battery on Thursday.

The former House of Cards actor, 59, is being accused of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment by the alleged victim John Doe, who did not wish to be named, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

A rep for Spacey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The masseuse claims he was invited into Spacey’s home in Malibu on October 2016 for a massage, according to the lawsuit. Once there, the man alleged he was led upstairs where the actor walked in wearing a robe.

The man alleges Spacey told him he was “having some pain or discomfort in his groin area,” according to the lawsuit. When the masseuse directed the actor to lie face down on the massage table, Spacey laid down while facing up instead.

As the man began to massage Spacey’s leg, he alleges in the lawsuit the American Beauty actor grabbed his hand and pulled it onto his groin.

The masseuse claims he attempted to give the actor the benefit of the doubt and assumed the actor was trying to direct him toward his source of pain. When he began to massage Spacey’s leg toward his groin, he claims the actor grabbed his hand again and allegedly forced him to touch his genitals.

The unidentified man alleges he pulled back and told the actor, “What are you doing? This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son.”

The incident allegedly escalated when Spacey exposed himself to the masseuse and attempted to kiss him, according to the lawsuit. The man claims Spacey also grabbed his genitals over his clothing and offered to perform oral sex on him.

During the incident, the man claims in the lawsuit he repeatedly asked to leave but alleges the actor blocked him from reaching the massage table and the door.

The man claims he reported the alleged assault to the Los Angeles Police Department. PEOPLE could not immediately confirm the alleged attack was reported.

He is seeking unspecified damages against the actor, according to the lawsuit.

Last October, actor Anthony Rapp, 46, accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances when Rapp was just 14. Since then, several more actors have told stories about the House of Cards alum harassing or assaulting them.

In April, one sexual assault case against the star, which reportedly took place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood and involved an adult male, was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

In July, three more people reportedly came forward, accusing Spacey of sexual assault in England, and in August, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case involving the Oscar winner, reps from the office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In November 2017, Spacey entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since and has been written off the final season of House of Cards.