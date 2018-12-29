Kevin Spacey Seen in Public for First Time in Over a Year After Being Charged with Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey was spotted in public on Friday, days after being charged with felony sexual assault from an alleged 2016 incident in a Massachusetts bar involving an 18-year-old bus boy.

The disgraced actor, 59, was photographed walking to an SUV while appearing to attempt to disguise himself by wearing a hat and scarf that covered most of his face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The occasion marked the first time that Spacey has been photographed publicly since November 2017, when a representative for the actor shared that Spacey would be seeking treatment amid claims that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors.

Kevin Spacey Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Breaks His Silence: ‘I’m Not Going to Pay the Price for the Things I Didn’t Do’

On Monday, the same day that Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault, the actor released a bizarre video on his social media accounts, in which he seemed to be channeling his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.

“Some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.”

“Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple?” he continued. “Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. … If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey/Youtube

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Pushes Back on Sex Assault Allegation in Court: Teen Accuser Didn’t Try to Leave

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Spacey will be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The charge comes more than a year after former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly accused Spacey of assaulting her then 18-year-old son at a bar in July 2016.

In police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Spacey’s accuser, now 20, told authorities that he was “texting and snapchatting” while Spacey reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals over the course of three minutes while they were together at a Nantucket bar, where the accuser worked as a bus boy.

Her son told investigators last fall that he was the one who approached Spacey that summer night, wanting a photo, and proceeded to drink heavily with the House of Cards actor after finishing his shift before the alleged assault took place some time after midnight, police reports in the case show.

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Never Socialized Outside of Work’

According to the police reports, the accuser, now 20, said he initially lied to Spacey by saying he was a 23-year-old college student.

The accuser said Spacey’s alleged touching went on for about three minutes and that he tried to move away and moved Spacey’s hands away, to no avail, the report states. He said that he left when Spacey went to the bathroom.

At a probable cause hearing in Nantucket County Court on Dec. 20, Spacey’s attorney highlighted the purported incongruities in the accuser’s story and went as far as to act out the alleged abuse, according to audio of the hearing, which was first published by the Boston Globe.

Spacey has hired L.A.-based lawyer Alan Jackson to represent him.