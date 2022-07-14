Kevin Spacey Drops Out of Movie Following Sexual Assault Charges (Report)

The actor pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault on Thursday in London

Actor Kevin Spacey has dropped out of a forthcoming movie about Genghis Khan, according to a report from Variety.

The House of Cards alum, 62, was set to star as a "holy man" in Chelsea Pictures's 1242: Gateway to the West, but the movie's producer Bill Chamberlain told the publication that the actor has been replaced by a soon-to-be-announced lead.

The movie's global rights were being shopped at the Cannes Film Festival, according to the outlet. Galloping Entertainment CEO Carlos Alperin told Variety that when Spacey was charged in May, the film's producers began discussing the future of the movie.

On Thursday, Spacey pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexually assaulting three men, the BBC reported.

The Oscar-winning actor also pleaded not guilty to a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, added the BBC.

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution service first announced the charges against the Usual Suspects star on May 26 over allegations stemming from three different men. Spacey said five days later that he would "voluntarily appear" in court to face the charges.

Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London | Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," the star said in a statement to Good Morning America.

In a preliminary hearing on June 16, the actor was granted unconditional bail at Westminster Magistrates Court in London after his legal team argued there was no "real risk" that he would not cooperate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A three to four-week trial has been slated to begin on June 6, 2023, according to multiple sources.

According to the Variety report, Spacey is still set to star in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight.