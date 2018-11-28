Kevin Smith Takes the Blame for No Longer Being on Speaking Terms with Ben Affleck

Kevin Smith is going public once again about his rumored fall-out with actor and former BFF Ben Affleck.

A fan on Twitter asked the Chasing Amy director, 48, about the relationship, writing, “Sometimes I wonder what really happened between Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith that made them not talk to each other,” tagging both stars’ accounts.

Smith responded, “If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben.”

In 2017, Smith got Affleck into some hot water claiming to a film festival audience that Affleck had said, “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,” while filming 1997’s Chasing Amy. In the romantic comedy, Affleck kisses actor Jason Lewis.

Reacting to Affleck’s widely-reported comments, Evan Rachel Wood tweeted at the time: “Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben.”

Smith later reflected on the allegation, telling The Daily Beast, “Out of context, it’s a completely different sentiment. It got him into trouble.”

Affleck, 46, has starred in six films directed by Smith, all of which were released over the course of a decade. Big names of the bunch include Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl and Clerks II, their last collaboration in 2006.

Affleck went on to marry (and divorce) Jennifer Garner and win a Best Picture Oscar for his work on Argo in 2012.

In early 2017, the director confirmed the growing distance after fans were urging him to direct The Batman, which will star Affleck in the titular role.

“I’m flattered. But 3 things make me directing Batman impossible,” Smith wrote. “1) Haven’t spoken to Ben in years. 2) I made Yoga Hosers 3) Common sense.”

More recently, Smith said that after he suffered a heart attack in February, Affleck never reached out.

“I didn’t hear from Ben. Which is fine. Maybe he didn’t even hear about it,” the father of one told The Daily Beast. “I think he probably plays a more prominent role in my mythology than I play in his mythology anymore. He was in some of my biggest movies, so in my world he’s still a figure. In his world, I haven’t factored in in god knows how f—ing long … He’s become a massive movie star and a director in his own right … I try honestly to … limit the amount that I do talk about him for that reason. Because I know it always brings him grief or heartache in some way.”

In his 2018 Showtime standup comedy special Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly, Smith took a dig at Affleck, probably not helping matters. “It doesn’t take talent at all to work in the movie business,” he said. “You think it takes talent to stand there on a movie set and say ‘I’m Batman’? Ben Affleck does it so I know it don’t take f—ing talent.“