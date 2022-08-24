Kevin Smith Says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Party in Georgia Was 'Picture Perfect'

Kevin Smith "felt lucky" to be in Georgia this weekend celebrating his pals Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Along with his Jay and Silent Bob costar Jason Mewes and more than 100 others, Smith attended the wedding celebration of Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month.

"Hands down, [it was] one of the five most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life, and it had nothing to do with me," Smith, 52, tells PEOPLE while promoting Clerks III, which stars Smith and Affleck and premieres Sept. 13. Smith also serves as writer and director.

"I was a bystander for it. I know them, and so it makes it warm and wonderful," Smith adds of the ceremony. "But even if I didn't know these two — but I just knew the story and the history — it was so incredibly beautiful."

The celebration included a traditional southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday. Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles.

Everyone in attendance at Saturday's main event wore white.

The bride has "impeccable taste, so the place just looked phenomenal," Smith says, adding: "The whole wedding was picture perfect."

In addition to co-executive producing Affleck's 1997 breakout film Good Will Hunting, Smith also directed Affleck and Lopez in 2004's Jersey Girl. He even took credit for their couple name "Bennifer" last year on Twitter.

Of the groom, Smith says Affleck "never looked better than he's looked his entire life," joking that he was like a "God cut from marble" and describing him as "healthy [and] happy." Smith adds that Affleck was "radiating f— joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back."

"I was bawling when I looked up and saw the happiest Ben I've ever seen in my life," he says.

Affleck and Lopez, who were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, rekindled their romance in April 2021 — and Smith says he's been there from "the beginning."

"The universe made [Ben] wait for this one and man, oh man, was it worth it," he says, adding that the couple "stuck the landing."

"These kids are in love, man. Deep, f— crazy love," he says. "And that wedding would make even a hardcore cynic believe in romance, believe in love. And they earned it.

"Going there took two flights, and I was like, 'This is a real pain in the ass,' " he jokes, "but my God, I thank the Lord I went because I got to witness something that I'll never forget, and it wasn't even my wedding. It's the kind of wedding that makes you love your wife even more. You know what I'm saying?"

He shares, "It was profoundly beautiful."

Along with Smith, the ceremony drew some A-list names, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.