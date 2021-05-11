Kevin Smith Takes Credit for Friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Bennifer' Nickname

"It’s a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," Kevin Smith tweeted of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Monday

According to Kevin Smith, the world has him to thank for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Bennifer" couple nickname.

The actor and director, 50, addressed the current buzz about the formerly engaged couple's recent meetups on Twitter Monday, writing that he noticed "'Bennifer' is trending."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating," he said of Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, who both starred in his 2004 film.

"I'd later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular," added Smith.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The duo have been seen together multiple times over the last week and a half, first outside her Los Angeles home in late April and, more recently, during a days-long trip to Montana.

On Monday, sources told PEOPLE the pair were spotted riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. He was seen behind the wheel, with Lopez in the passenger seat.

"They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A.," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

ben afflecka ndjenniferlopez Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Christopher Smith/invision/AP/shutterstock; emma mcyntire/getty

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez "Had a Great Time" with Ben Affleck in Montana: "She Is Happy with Him"

To Smith, having Affleck appear in the sequel was like getting "his friend back," he told Variety in fall 2019, admitting that he "was a blubbery mess" when Affleck agreed to star in the movie.

Another of Affleck's close friends and longtime collaborators who has commented on the possible rekindled romance between him and Lopez? Matt Damon, who has also appeared in multiple Smith films with Affleck.