Kevin Smith has a lot to say about working with Bruce Willis on the 2010 comedy

Kevin Smith Says Bruce Willis Had 'True Darkness' on Cop Out Set: 'He Does Not' Love Making Movies

Kevin Smith is continuing his feud with Bruce Willis, declaring that the actor doesn't actually like making movies.

The two crossed paths on 2010's Cop Out, the comedy starring Willis and Tracy Morgan with Smith directing. Though the pair's dislike for each other has been well documented since, Smith brings it to light again in his new book.

"Cop Out could have been a great experience if it were not for the fact that I met true darkness in Bruce Willis," Smith writes in the book Kevin Smith's Secret Stash: The Definitive Visual History, according to Screen Crush. "I love making movies and he does not, at all."

A rep for Willis didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Asked about their relationship, Willis told Time Out in 2013: "Poor Kevin. He's just a whiner, you know? We had some personal issues about how we approached work.

"I don't have an answer for him. I'm never going to call him out and lay him out in public. Sometimes you just don't get along."

Smith had similar comments about Willis after the movie bombed at the box office, telling Marc Maron on his WTF podcast that it was "soul crushing" to work with Willis.

"A lot of people are gonna be like, 'Oh, you're just trying to blame the movie on him,' " Smith said. "I had no f—ing help from this dude whatsoever."

But according to a Hollywood Reporter story from 2011, Smith's use of cannabis was a source on contention on set.

"He smokes way too much pot," a talent rep with a connection to the film said of Smith. "He sat behind his monitor. He didn't interact with the actors. The actors felt they were on their own."

Smith fired back at the time, saying, "I dealt with every actor who wanted to be dealt with on that set."

Smith's book delves into other disagreements with Willis on set, devoting a whole chapter to the filming of Cop Out. According to Smith, he and Willis had several run-ins that left Smith wanting off the project.

"If he had fired me, I would not have cared," Smith wrote near the end of the chapter.



