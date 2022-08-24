Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Is 'Happiest' He's 'Ever Seen' Him with 'Woman of His Dreams' Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Smith couldn't be more thrilled for the marital union between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

While promoting Clerks III on Tuesday, the longtime filmmaker and collaborator of Affleck, 50, told PEOPLE that the groom "never looked better than he's looked his entire life," joking that Affleck was like a "God cut from marble" and describing him as "healthy [and] happy."

Smith, 52, adds that Affleck was "radiating f---ing joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back."

The director — who has worked with Affleck on several of his films, including Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), 2004's Jersey Girl (which also starred Lopez) and the upcoming Clerks III — admits he "was bawling when I looked up and saw the happiest Ben I've ever seen in my life."

"These kids are in love, man. Deep, f---ing crazy love," Smith raves. "And that wedding would make even a hardcore cynic believe in romance, believe in love. And they earned it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Along with his Jay and Silent Bob costar Jason Mewes and more than 100 others, Smith attended the Saturday wedding celebration of Affleck and Lopez, 53, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month.

Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles. Everyone in attendance at the main event wore white. The celebration also included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday.

"Hands down, [it was] one of the five most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life, and it had nothing to do with me," Smith tells PEOPLE. "I was a bystander for it. I know them, and so it makes it warm and wonderful."

He adds, "But even if I didn't know these two — but I just knew the story and the history — it was so incredibly beautiful."

Smith and Mewes, 48, attended the festivities over the weekend along with their respective wives Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and Jordan Monsanto.

"Dressy as f--- ... @jenschwalbach, @jaymewes & @jordanmonsanto out on the town," Smith captioned a photo on Instagram of the group in their head-to-toe white ensembles.

The Yoga Hosers auteur managed to pull together a pristine version of his signature look that stuck to the color scheme: a backward baseball cap, blazer, vest, T-shirt and shorts, all in white.

"For those who say 'He always wears the same outfit ... ' @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up," Smith wrote with the photo on Twitter. "This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7."