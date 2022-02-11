Kevin Smith Outraged Spider-Man: No Way Home Isn't a Best Picture Nominee: 'Make a Populist Choice!'

"They got 10 slots, they can't give one to the biggest f------ movie of, like, the last three years?" he said

Kevin Smith is upset about Spider-Man: No Way Home's absence from the Best Picture Oscar nominees.

Ten movies made the cut for this year's nominees, which were announced Tuesday morning: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

On his podcast FatMan Beyond Wednesday, Smith, 51, expressed his frustration with the box office record–breaking superhero movie not getting awards recognition.

"I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I'm sure it got, I didn't read the nods," he said at first, before being informed that it did not.

"What the f---! They got 10 slots, they can't give one to the biggest f-----g movie of, like, the last three years? And they're like, 'Why won't anyone watch this show?' Like f-----g make a populist choice, f---, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God's sakes; let him swing in there. F-----g poor kid's always getting crapped on and s---. Show Peter Parker some f-----g love. I'm not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for Best Picture…."

The live stream then got cut off, according to Comicbook.com, though once it was restored, Smith joked, "Kids, the conspiracy is real. I spoke about Spider-Man not being nominated by the Academy and we got tossed off of YouTube. Tie those two things together. The truth lies somewhere out there."

Spider-Man: No Way Home was, however, nominated for one Oscar: Best Visual Effects.

Smith is an actor/director known for his fandom of comic books. He directed movies like Clerks, Mallrats and Chasing Amy, plus he's behind several episodes of TV series Supergirl and The Flash.