Kevin Smith 'Finally Finished' Writing Sequel to 1995's Mallrats During Quarantine

Kevin Smith is making good use of his time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

On Friday, the director announced that he had "finally finished" a first draft script for the sequel to his popular 1995 comedy Mallrats, titled Twilight of the Mallrats.

"Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of 'TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS'!" he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the script's title page.

"25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse!" he explained. "Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live!"

Smith added that while Jay and Silent Bob is some of his "favorite conceptual comedy" that he's "ever written," the script for Twilight of the Mallrats is "silly, sentimental and sweet."

"At 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it, but if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about 'Twilight of the Mallrats' for my new podcast, 'Silent Bob Speaks' - available at That Kevin Smith Club (link in my bio)!" Smith revealed.

Smith first announced a sequel to his film in 2015, confirming to the radio show Rock102 Mornings with Shmony & Carolina that’s he was beginning to write the script.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re working on,” Smith said in response to rumors of the sequel. “It’s half a script right now, and we’re pulling our loot together. We’ve got up until the beginning of 2016. By the time we get to May 2016, we're going to be shooting.”

At the time, he was also working on the third Clerks film, as well the horror Moose Jaws.

Mallrats, which starred Jason Lee, Jeremy London and Shannen Doherty (as well as Ben Affleck in a small role) grossed $2.1 million initially (on a $6 million budget) and was considered a flop following the runaway success of Smith’s first film, Clerks. It more success after being released on video and became a cult classic years later.