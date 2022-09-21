Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'

The actors have costarred in three movies, including the new romantic dramedy The Good House, out Sept. 30

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 11:57 AM
THE GOOD HOUSE, from left: Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, 2021. ph: Michael Tompkins / © Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection
Photo: Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection

For Kevin Kline, working with Sigourney Weaver has a few benefits, he reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE: "It's always fun. She makes me laugh. I don't have to bend over to kiss her," quips the actor, who stands 6-foot-2. Weaver is 5-foot-10 and a half.

The two actors, friends for more than 40 years, first met when they were tapped to cohost the Obie Awards, honoring the best of off-Broadway shows, back in 1981. Since then, they have costarred in three movies: the 1993 comedy Dave, the 1997 drama The Ice House and The Good House, a romantic dramedy about Hildy (Weaver), an alcoholic New England real estate agent who rekindles a romance with former high school flame Frank (Kline).

The movie features a comedic love scene in which the couple's lovemaking is interrupted by Hildy's barking dog and her daughter knocking on the bedroom door. Weaver, 72, says scenes like those are easier to do with her longtime friend, 74. "I get to film it with Kevin Kline, so that's nice. I trust him. I love him."

Weaver also recalls how one of the movie's two directors said to Kline during the scene, "You're kind of looking around." Kline says he remembers turning to his right. "I was probably noticing the lady who was the dog handler, and said 'What the hell is she...?' Maybe she was also an intimacy coach," he jokes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Despite being close pals who both live in New York, Weaver, who shares daughter Charlotte, 32, with husband Jim Simpson, 66, and Kline, who has two children, Greta, 28, and Owen, 30, with wife actress Phoebe Cates, 59, don't actually hang out all that often.

"I don't socialize with anyone. So it's not like I picked Sigourney out not to socialize with. I'm kind of a loner," says Kline. However, when the two do see each other, "we pick up right where left off," says Weaver.

The Good House premieres in theaters Sept. 30.

Related Articles
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in The Good House trailer
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France.
Sigourney Weaver Says Playing a Teenager in 'Avatar 2' Was 'the Biggest Stretch' of Her Career
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Actors Debra Messing and Billy Eichner are seen on set in Midtown on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious 'Bros' Cameo
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cool in Venice, Plus Erykah Badu, Sigourney Weaver, Timothée Chalamet and More
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
HOCUS POCUS, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, 1993
Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Cher, Winona Ryder, & Christina Ricci "Mermaids" 12-8-90
Christina Ricci Shares Cute Throwback Video Promoting 1990's 'Mermaids' : 'Last Time I Wore Pink'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Heartbreakers Premiere
Sigourney Weaver Remembers Her Late 'Heartbreakers' Costar Ray Liotta: 'A Doll to Work with'