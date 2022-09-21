Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'

For Kevin Kline, working with Sigourney Weaver has a few benefits, he reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE: "It's always fun. She makes me laugh. I don't have to bend over to kiss her," quips the actor, who stands 6-foot-2. Weaver is 5-foot-10 and a half.

The two actors, friends for more than 40 years, first met when they were tapped to cohost the Obie Awards, honoring the best of off-Broadway shows, back in 1981. Since then, they have costarred in three movies: the 1993 comedy Dave, the 1997 drama The Ice House and The Good House, a romantic dramedy about Hildy (Weaver), an alcoholic New England real estate agent who rekindles a romance with former high school flame Frank (Kline).

The movie features a comedic love scene in which the couple's lovemaking is interrupted by Hildy's barking dog and her daughter knocking on the bedroom door. Weaver, 72, says scenes like those are easier to do with her longtime friend, 74. "I get to film it with Kevin Kline, so that's nice. I trust him. I love him."

Weaver also recalls how one of the movie's two directors said to Kline during the scene, "You're kind of looking around." Kline says he remembers turning to his right. "I was probably noticing the lady who was the dog handler, and said 'What the hell is she...?' Maybe she was also an intimacy coach," he jokes.

Despite being close pals who both live in New York, Weaver, who shares daughter Charlotte, 32, with husband Jim Simpson, 66, and Kline, who has two children, Greta, 28, and Owen, 30, with wife actress Phoebe Cates, 59, don't actually hang out all that often.

"I don't socialize with anyone. So it's not like I picked Sigourney out not to socialize with. I'm kind of a loner," says Kline. However, when the two do see each other, "we pick up right where left off," says Weaver.

The Good House premieres in theaters Sept. 30.