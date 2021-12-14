Kevin James and Taylor Lautner Coach a Ragtag Youth Football Squad in Netflix's Home Team Trailer

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who, after being suspended for a year from the NFL, returned home to coach his 12-year-old son's football team

Kevin James is taking his talents to the football field.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared an exclusive first look at and trailer with PEOPLE for the family comedy Home Team, in which James, 56, plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Two years after winning the Super Bowl, Payton was given a yearlong suspension from the NFL back in 2012. In the heartwarming film, he soon returns to his hometown where he reconnects with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner youth football team.

"I knew instantly I wanted to be a part of Home Team," James tells PEOPLE. "I didn't even need to read the script. I was of course familiar with Sean Payton and his story, but I didn't know he had gone home to coach his son's team."

"It's a great father-son story, which is what I really related to," he adds. "It's heartfelt and moving, but with a lot of comedic moments for parents and kids."

Home Team Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

James' Payton coaches the kids team alongside Taylor Lautner.

"I play Coach Troy, the coach of a peewee football team that Connor Payton is a part of. We don't have much success but we have fun which is what's important," Lautner, 29, tells PEOPLE. "My character is very much the older brother figure for the kids. He's not great at football but has a great relationship with the kids, whereas Sean Payton comes in and is an amazing coach but needs to work on his rapport with his son and his teammates."

"It's been a blast working on Home Team," he adds. "I did Grown Ups 2 with Kevin but I've been a big fan of his for as long as I can remember. This was super exciting for me to work alongside him and watch him and learn from him. He's a true professional and a hilarious, very talented man."

Home Team Credit: Patti Perret/Netflix

The film also stars Adam Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler, Rob Schneider, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

It's directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane, written by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum, with Happy Madison and Hey Eddie Productions producing the project.