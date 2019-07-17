Kevin James Is Unrecognizable and Back in Uniform for Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie

Our favorite movie cop, Kevin James, was unrecognizable while on set for pal Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix film, Hubie Halloween.

Complete with a mullet and beard, James looked nothing like his previous Mall Cop character, Officer Paul Blart — who opted for a close cut and trimmed mustache.

Though not much has been revealed about the upcoming Halloween murder-mystery, including James’ character, Geek Tyrant reported that the confirmed roles include a character named Officer Steve.

According to a casting call posted in May for the film, it’s expected to be about “a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night.”

Production for the new movie has been taking place in Massachusetts, with James and Sandler both spotted in Marblehead, according to The Boston Globe — and an application was put in to film some scenes in Danvers.

A synopsis of the film was shared with Danvers officials when the application was submitted and read: “Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois (Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween,” Patch reported.

This will be Sandler’s second Netflix film about a mysterious murder, having just starred in Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston.