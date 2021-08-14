Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish got married on Aug. 13, 2016, and welcomed children Kenzo, 3, and Kaori, 10 months, throughout their relationship

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Pens Emotional Note to Husband on 5th Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Parrish, 36, marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday with a photo of the pair on their wedding day smiling at the altar as they embraced one another.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"| happy anniversary babe! ✨," she began her heartfelt tribute. "As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you.."

The mom of two added, "5 years down! Forever to go..xo 💋 #Harts 🖤."

Hart, 42, also shared a glamour shot of the pair and a sweet message on Instagram to mark their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back #Harts," he said alongside a photo of Parrish in a gold gown with a front cutout and the comedian in a formal black vest, white button-down, and black pants.

Hart and Parrish dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot in 2016. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed son Kenzo Kash, 3, and daughter Kaori Mai, 10 months. The Hart to Heart star also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 13, with ex Torrei Hart.

The couple has come a long way since news of Hart's sex scandal broke in September 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last May, the comedian appeared on The School of Greatness podcast and opened up to host Lewis Howes about why his wife stayed by his side after finding out that he had cheated on her.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'" he recalled Parrish thinking at the time.

Parrish was eight months pregnant with their first child when the comedian cheated on her. On September 16, 2017, the actor issued a public apology.

In the apology, Hart addressed the news of his encounter with model Montia Sabbag and the subsequent extortion attempts that took place, whereby the pair was recorded having sex in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Hart also owned up to his transgressions and addressed them in his Netflix series, Don't F**k It Up.