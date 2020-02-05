Kevin Hart's Wife Admits 'There Were Times Where He Was Here But Not Really Here' Before Crash

Kevin Hart‘s scary car crash led him to prioritize his family more.

The actor and comedian appears on the latest cover of Men’s Health, where his wife Eniko Parrish opens up about the transformation she’s seen in her husband since he suffered major back injuries in a September 1 car crash.

“There were times where he was here but not really here,” Parrish, 35, said in the issue. “Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he’s expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says ‘the Other Version of Myself Died’ in Car Accident: ‘It’s a Resurrection’

Hart, who married Eniko in 2016, has also seen the change in himself — and says it’s for the better.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” Hart, 40, explained to the magazine. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Image zoom

“I’m glad this is coming now,” he added. “I’m getting older. I’m 40. You know, this is when I’m supposed to start realizing this s—.”

The couple have come a long way since news of Hart’s sex extortion scandal broke in 2017, where it was revealed he had cheated on his then 8-months pregnant wife.

In his new Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Hart described the period as “probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for.”

Hart told Men’s Health that the accident and his subsequent recovery time in the hospital made him realize that he wanted to spend more time with his family — including Parrish and kids Hendrix, 12, Heaven, 14, and Kenzo Kash, 2½.

“Honestly, there’s a lot that I wasn’t doing,” he shared. “Now I’m doing a lot of little things that are important. I’m sitting with the kids before and after dinner. We are doing Taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I’m walking my f—ing dog. I’m picking up dog s—.”

Image zoom Kevin Hart Benedict Evans for Men’s Health

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time. He later underwent emergency back surgery.