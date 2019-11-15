Kevin Hart's Friends Speak Out for the First Time Since Crash, Reveal the Extent of Their Injuries

Kevin Hart‘s friends, who were inside his car during the horrifying September crash, are speaking out about their traumatic experience and the extent of their injuries.

Nearly three months after the frightening accident, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman opened up on Instagram and revealed that she and fiancé Jared Black were on the road to recovery, despite suffering multiple injuries in the incident.

Broxterman began her post by expressing her gratitude that she and Black, who also goes by Jared Stanton, were alive and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. (While Broxterman walked away with minor injuries, Black was left with a major back injury.)

“GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life,” she wrote on Thursday alongside a series of photos and a video from their journey. “God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”

Broxterman, 32, then went on to share a note that she had written 16 days after the crash, detailing her and Black’s condition and recovery plan at the time, as well as one written today providing an update on their progress.

“First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team,” she said. “The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA.”

“Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us!” Broxterman continued. “Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most.”

Acknowledging how the accident “could’ve had a completely different outcome,” the celebrity trainer noted that she, Black, and Hart felt “so blessed that it was not any worse,” before thanking their loved ones for their support during this difficult time.

Image zoom Jared Black in the hospital rebecca broxterman/instagram

Thursday’s update was even more reassuring, as Broxterman revealed that Black, 28, had undergone “major back surgery” but that they both were “feeling so much better” and “healing.”

“Jared is well on the road to recovery,” she explained of her new fiancé. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!”

“We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!” she added.

Image zoom Rebecca Broxterman and Jared Black Rebecca broxterman/instagram

The frightening accident took place on September 1 as Hart, Black, and Broxterman were riding in the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Black, a Hollywood producer, was driving the vehicle and lost control, crashing through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch.

Like Black, Hart, 40, also suffered major back injuries and had to undergo surgery.

Since then, the actor has been focused on recovery but recently made his return to the spotlight and has been speaking out about his experience, as well as how the crash has changed him for the better.

Image zoom Kevin Hart Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man,” Hart said in a video on Instagram last month. “When God talks, you gotta listen… In this case, I feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

“After my accident, I see things differently,” he went on. “I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends.”

Hart’s sentiments echoed his words from the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, where he made his first public appearance since the crash and accepted the award for Comedy Movie Star.

“First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here,” he said after being presented with the trophy. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter.”