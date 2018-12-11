Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says He Is Not Homophobic: 'He Was Just Making a Joke'

Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is coming to his defense as the comedian faces backlash over past homophobic tweets.

The 39-year-old actor stepped down as Oscars host last week and then apologized for the tweets— just hours after refusing to do so.

Torrei — who shares two children with the comedian — said her ex-husband is not homophobic “at all.”

“He’s not. He’s a comedian and he was just making a joke,” the 40-year-old, who is also a comedian, told Inside Edition.

The mother of two also shared that she didn’t believe Hart would have a problem with their 11-year-old son Hendrix being gay, despite comments Hart made during a 2010 comedy show, Seriously Funny, in which he expressed a “fear” of having a gay son.

“I don’t think, of course, he wants a gay son — of course, you want your son to be like you – but I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay I don’t think he would be homophobic about it,” Torrei said. “I think he would embrace him and love him the same.”

While Hart apologized for the comments made in the past, Torrei said she didn’t believe that was necessary.

“I stand with him, I don’t think he should have apologized,” she explained. “I think they should still have him host. I mean, who are they going to get? Mother Theresa?”

“You come from the ghetto and you fight, you fight, you fight,” she added, tearfully. “So, for my children to see that, it makes them want to step it up even higher.”

Torrei and Hart also have 13-year-old daughter Heaven. The Night School actor another son, Kenzo, 1, with wife Eniko Hart.

The father of three shared his apology on Thursday night after announcing he would no longer host the Oscars.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”