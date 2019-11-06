Kevin Hart 'Works Very Hard' in Physical Therapy After Accident, Says Source

Kevin Hart is slowly getting back into his usual rhythm.

The 40-year-old actor is dedicating himself to his recovery after he survived a brutal car accident in September, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Kevin still receives physical therapy,” says the source. “He works very hard. It’s obvious that his determination has helped him tremendously.”

The insider says Hart spent time at a live-in physical center before returning home with his wife Eniko Parrish.

“He doesn’t drive himself yet though and instead has a driver,” adds the insider.

The father of three shared an emotional video of his physical therapy last week after he underwent emergency back surgery following the crash.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control,” Hart said at the top of the video, as footage of the totaled vehicle played. “At the end of the day, it can all be over.”

Throughout the video, Hart shared valuable reflections about life.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he said in the video. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed the most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective.”

“My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he added — stressing, “Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised.”

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver — friend and producer Jared Black — lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car according to E! News but was unharmed.

According to the actor’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hart will not fully return back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.