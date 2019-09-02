Kevin Hart Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Injuries in Car Crash: Source

Kevin Hart is out of surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with “major back injuries.”

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor is now in recovery after surgery, which dealt with his back injuries, TMZ reports. Hart is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, according to the outlet.

Hart, 40, was hurt when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California early Sunday morning. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported on Sunday.

A third occupant, Black’s fiancé Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed, according to E! News, which also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Photos of the accident obtained by TMZ show the blue car’s roof completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a completely shattered windshield.

Authorities told Entertainment Tonight that Black was “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The Night School actor bought himself the Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

Hart’s famous pals have been sending him well wishes since news of the accident broke, including close friend and frequent costar Dwayne Johnson. The actor posted a shot of the two filming the new Jumanji movie series together with a sweet caption.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong,” Johnson wrote.

“I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real. Please join me,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.