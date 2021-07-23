Kevin Hart said he declined the opportunity because he "can't f--- around with space at this point"

Kevin Hart Says He Turned Down an Offer to Go to Space But Is Not Ruling Out a Future Trip Just Yet

Kevin Hart isn't ready to head to space just yet.

During the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart, the comedian revealed that he'd turned down an offer to take a suborbital flight.

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," he told his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz. "They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. It was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team, and then you're looking at a 60- to 90-minute trip."

Hart didn't go into details about how much money he was offered, insisting that the amount "isn't important." He said he declined the opportunity because of the risks associated with space travel.

"I said, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason. That number is too close. It's not a crazy upside down number one way or the other. It's too f------ close, and that's that for me," he explained.

That doesn't mean that Hart has ruled out space travel in the future, he added.

"Now, if I'm on the other side of life — if I'm 60, 65 — my kids are a certain age, I've seen all the flowers blossom, and I'd have lived life, [then] that's something that you punctuate it with," he said. "At this point, when you've got these little ones — nah, I can't f--- around with space at this point."

The Fatherhood actor isn't the only celebrity who has passed up a chance to join a suborbital mission. Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher revealed he had previously had a ticket to embark on the next Virgin Galactic flight until his wife Mila Kunis made him reevaluate the risk.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher, 43, told Cheddar News. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Still, Kutcher remained optimistic, saying, "But at some point, I will be going to space."