Kevin Hart Says Doing Trains, Planes and Automobiles Remake with Will Smith Was 'No-Brainer'

Kevin Hart is buckling up for an exciting movie journey with Will Smith.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hart teased his upcoming remake of the 1987 comedy Trains, Planes and Automobiles, revealing new details about the decision to work with Smith on the film.

Last month, it was announced that the duo would star in a reimagining of the classic film for Paramount Pictures, with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios set to produce. Aeysha Carr, whose TV credits include Brooklyn 99 and the upcoming Hulu series Woke, will write the script.

"Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was," Hart told the outlet. "So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project — because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation — it was just a no-brainer.”

Hart, 41, went on to share his excitement for recreating the iconic film, which originally starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about,” he continued. “We can't wait to do it."

"The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be," Hart added.

The original movie followed Martin and Candy as a pair of ill-matched men who share a three-day journey full of various misadventures while trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. The film was directed by John Hughes.

The new movie will be a modern update of the original, with Smith, 52, and Hart portraying characters who are forced to team up to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones, according to Variety.

Hart first posted about the news of the film on Instagram last month, writing, "I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with," alongside a screenshot of the report from Deadline.

"We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let’s goooooo @willsmith 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," he added.

