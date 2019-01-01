Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Relive Their Unforgettable Prom Nights for Night School

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish were the life of the party at their respective prom nights.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the special features on the Night School Blu-ray/DVD, the two actors recalled their high school proms with Hart, 39, saying he was lauded as his high school’s first prom king.

“Oh my God, I was prom king. I was best dressed at my prom, I was celebrated at my prom,” Hart said in the clip. “The first time we’d ever given out a prom king was at my prom.”

He added: “I remember all the kids chanting, ‘It should be you, Kevin! You’re the king!’ They threw rose petals down when I walked — that’s a fact, that’s a factual statement.”

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Haddish revealed she actually went to three proms in high school.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“The first prom I went to was with a dude I’d never met before. It was my home girl, she was like, ‘Hey, my friend, he kind of wants to go to prom, but he’s kind of big,'” the comedian said.

“He had his whole family come to pick me up in a limo and everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, you got a pretty girl! You’re going to prom with a pretty girl!'” she added.

Their costar Taran Killam, 39, shared his own unique experience, saying he “was very lucky” he landed a “cool date” who gave him a specific dress code for their prom.

“She pitched going dressed as Star Wars characters,” he said. “So we did formal versions of Luke from Return of the Jedi and Princess Leia. We had so much fun.”

Night School revolves around a formerly successful salesman (Hart) who’s forced to attend night school to get his GED. The comedy arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 1.