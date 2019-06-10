Kevin Hart Sued by Woman for Assault and Battery After His Security Guard Allegedly Injured Her

Kevin Hart is facing a lawsuit after a woman claimed she was injured by a member of his security team.

Carmen Marrero is suing the actor, 39, alleging one of his security guards, referred to as John Doe, caused her “to fall and sustain serious personal injuries” while Hart was being escorted out of a building in New York City in January, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Marrero claims the security guard “violently contacted” her and is accusing him of assault and battery.

She also alleges she “was seriously and permanently injured” from the incident.

A rep for Hart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Marrero is also suing Hart’s company Hartbeat Productions and the unnamed security guard.

Kevin Hart Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

RELATED: In the Shadow of Oscars Controversy, Kevin Hart Says The Upside‘s Success Is a Win: ‘It’s Good to Be Good’

She is seeking unspecified damages.

The incident allegedly took place around the same time Hart pulled out of being Oscars host after previous homophobic tweets of his were resurfaced online. Hart repeatedly apologized for the tweets.

“Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community,” he said at the time. “I apologize.”

Since then, Hart has moved on from the controversy, starring in films such as Night School, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and appearing in his first Netflix comedy standup special Kevin Hart: Irresponsible in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kevin Hart Ben Trivett

RELATED: Kevin Hart Apologizes to the LGBTQ Community ‘Once Again’ for His Hurtful Past Comments

Before his special was released, Hart wrote on Instagram in March, “Mark your calendars damn it. My Comedy special will be dropping on April 2nd on Netflix. I can’t wait….Let’s gooooooo #Irresponsible#ComedicRockStarS–t #Netflix.”

The hour-long special was filmed at the O2 Arena in London in front of 15,000 people as part of Hart’s latest tour, also titled Irresponsible.