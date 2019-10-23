Kevin Hart Steps Out for the First Time Since Car Crash to Play Poker with Jay-Z and Friends

Kevin Hart is spending time with his famous pals while recovering from back surgery.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted on a night out with rapper JAY-Z and other high-rollers during a three-hour outing at Beverly Hills hotspot Avra on Monday. The group spent their time playing poker and ate before exchanging hugs on their way out.

This is the first time Hart has been seen in public since his September 1 car crash that required him to undergo surgery. Hart broke his silence on the crash and released a statement through his attorney earlier this month, mentioning Jared Black and his fianceé, Rebecca Broxterman, the two other individuals who were in the car when the accident occurred.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Is Out of the Hospital and Being Treated at a Rehab Facility Following Car Crash

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said in the statement to PEOPLE.

According to the actor’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hart will not fully return back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.

Image zoom Kevin Hart and Jay Z Backgrid

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when its driver, friend and producer Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told E! News at the time.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported.

The third occupant, personal trainer Broxterman, was unharmed, according to E! News, which also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home to get medical help, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Breaks Silence After Official Report Reveals He Wasn’t Wearing Seatbelt in Car Crash

The Night School actor bought himself the Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

Many of Hart’s famous pals including Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson, have expressed their support for the actor. Following the accident, Johnson posted a shot of the two filming the Jumanji sequel together with a sweet caption.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong,”