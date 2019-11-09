Kevin Hart Steps Out for Dinner with His Wife Amid Ongoing Recovery from Car Accident

Kevin Hart is getting back to his normal life as he recovers from his September car accident.

On Friday, the 40-year-old actor was stepped out with his wife Eniko Parrish in Los Angeles for dinner at celeb hotspot Mr. Chow. For their outing, Hart looked casual in a denim jacket paired with jeans and a white t-shirt, while Parrish, 35, wore a black sweater with leggings and heeled boots.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a source explained that the Night School actor has been dedicating himself to recovery in the two months following the accident.

“Kevin still receives physical therapy,” the source said, adding that Hart spent time at a live-in physical therapy center before returning home with Parrish. “He works very hard. It’s obvious that his determination has helped him tremendously.”

“He doesn’t drive himself yet though and instead has a driver,” the source continued.

Image zoom Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish NGRE/BACKGRID

Last weekend, Hart shared an update on his health in footage obtained by TMZ.

“I’m great, feeling blessed to be alive,” Hart said in the clip, adding about his recovery, “It’s a process. It’s going to take some time, but I’m patient.”

Hart also said he’s not planning on returning to work just yet, saying it’ll happen “in time,” but that he’s “relaxing” and spending time with his family.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says He’s Feeling ‘Great’ and ‘Blessed to Be Alive’ 2 Months After Car Accident

Image zoom Kevin Hart Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The comedian had to undergo emergency back surgery following the crash in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda, and recently shared a video to Instagram documenting the grueling recovery process he’s been undergoing.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control,” Hart said at the top of the video, as footage of the totaled vehicle played. “At the end of the day, it can all be over.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart ‘Works Very Hard’ in Physical Therapy After Accident, Says Source

The footage, shot over a series of weeks, shows hospital nurses helping Hart stand for the first time (with the aid of a walker). Those first steps slowly later became physical therapy sessions and eventually, full-blown workouts — with a smiling, laughing Hart appearing stronger than ever.

Image zoom Kevin Hart Kevin Hart Instagram

Image zoom Kevin Hart Kevin Hart Instagram

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver — friend and producer Jared Black — lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he explained in his video. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed the most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective.”