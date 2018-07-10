Kevin Hart Calls Mike Epps a 'Sad Individual' in Ongoing Feud as Nick Cannon Chimes In

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps have taken their beef to Instagram’s comment section.

According to Comedy Hype, the resurgence of the two comedians’ feud came when Epps, 47, shared a photo with Eddie Murphy on the set of Netflix’s Dolemite on June 29. After a fan commented, “Eddie Murphy Is Funnier Than Kevin Hart Still,” Epps reportedly replied with the since-deleted, “S— everybody is…”

Hart, 39, didn’t take the dig laying down.

“It’s a shame that not everybody is not selling tickets like me tho,” Hart responded in the comments.

Things heated up when Comedy Hype shared a link to the feud article on their Instagram page, when Epps commented that the news was “not press worthy.”

On Monday, Hart replied, “All I can say is that your a sad individual. I talked to you several times face to face in attempts to put the B.S behind us. I even reached out to u like a man and tried to get to the bottom of your bitterness. When will you realize that my success has nothing to do with you or your journey.”

He continued, “Unlike you I want to see you win…I’m actually a fan champ. I’m praying for the day that you will realize that so many of us entertainers have a crabs in a barrell mentallity. You are the biggest crab I know…I will continue to shine and continue to make history and continue to do comedy at the HIGHEST level. If that makes u sick then so be it….I will hand u a throw up bucket because this next year that I’m about to have will be my best Mr bitter…..While u worry about this Grown Little man please know and understand that all I am worried about is SUCCESS!!!! #CatchUp.”

Epps then accused Hart of trying to be a victim in the comments section.

“I said it ‘wasn’t press worthy’ and here you go as usual trying to show the world how great you are because people pick on you. Gtfoh! You have a long line of s— to clean up before you can hand me a MF bucket,” he said. “I’ve been doing this s— 25+ yrs Mr. Victim. Don’t get too cute lil brother. This s— is a lifetime achievement. & stop following my comments around the World Wide Web.”

He continued, “How do you find this s—? I talk about everybody but you always take it personal. The whole internet talk about you, so don’t stop here you got a lot of responding to do. And for everybody reading this me and Kevin been knowing each other too long so this is not a beef. If it was I would have never responded. Again, like I told you face to face Congrats on everything man. You seem to be a great person… but I stilll don’t think yo a— funny.”

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon also chimed in, writing, “OMG Back Back!! N— you too good with these words, make them N— Back track!!! LOL Which one of y’all is Meek and who’s Drake?? Y’all both funnier than me but both of y’all UGLY AS S—!!! Yeah I said it!! Now go to sleep on them expensive ass pillows!!!”

Epps replied to Cannon, “nick getcho 7/11 hat wearing a— back.”

The smack talk started when Epps called Hart “one overrated comedian” during a 2014 radio interview, according to the Huffington Post.

“One thing about Hollywood is, if you’re in a movie and you’re good in it and it don’t make money, guess what? You won’t get recognized,” he explained. “But it’s a lot of bad movies that comedians get in and they’re not good in them and they make money, and then people just keep putting them in movies.”

The two then traded jabs on social media.

Epps and Hart appeared to put their differences behind them when Epps shared an Instagram video with the Ride Along star in June 2017.