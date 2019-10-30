Kevin Hart Shares Video from His Recovery After Car Accident: ‘My World Was Forever Changed’

Kevin Hart isn’t taking any day for granted after a terrifying car crash that required him to undergo emergency back surgery.

Late Tuesday night, the comedian and movie star, 40, shared a video to Instagram documenting the grueling recovery process he’s been undergoing following the accident in early September.

His video comes a week after the actor was spotted out in public for the first time since the incident, as he and pal rapper JAY-Z joined other high-rollers for a three-hour poker game at Beverly Hills hotspot Avra.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control,” Hart said at the top of the video, as footage of the totaled vehicle played. “At the end of the day, it can all be over.”

From there, cameras captured Hart bedridden after his operation. Text appeared in the clip reading, “My world was forever changed.”

The footage, shot over a series of weeks, shows hospital nurses helping Hart stand for the first time (with the aid of a walker). Those first steps slowly later became physical therapy sessions and eventually, full-blown workouts — with a smiling, laughing Hart appearing stronger than ever.

Throughout the video, Hart shared valuable reflections about life.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he explained in his video. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed the most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective.”

“My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he added — stressing, “Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised.”

Hart’s video also showed intimate family moments spent with wife Eniko Parrish as well as daughter Heaven, 14, and sons Hendrix, 11, and Kenzo Kash, 23 months.

The Night School actor went on to express gratitude for the people in his life.

“I’m thankful for my family, and my friends,” he said. “I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“More importantly, I’m thankful for God,” Hart continued. “I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

At the end of the clip, doctors told Hart that it will take him a year before he makes a full recovery — and he appeared to have the patience to get there.

“Whatever it is, I’m not disrespecting the time. I’m not in a rush,” he stressed, adding that he was on, “the road to being a bigger and better version of me.”

“I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020,” Hart concluded.

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver — friend and producer Jared Black — lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.

Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car according to E! News, but was unharmed. The outlet also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home to get medical help, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Earlier this month, Hart broke his silence on the crash and released a statement through his attorney, mentioning Black and Broxterman.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said in the statement to PEOPLE.

According to the actor’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hart will not fully return back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.

Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

Meanwhile, many of Hart’s famous pals including Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson, have expressed their support for the actor.

“Everything is good,” Johnson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, teasing, “Thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. We spoke to his pediatrician and he’s doing very well!”

“l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends,” Johnson added. “Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man.”