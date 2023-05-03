Kevin Hart Says Jamie Foxx's Health Has Shown a 'Lot of Progression' After 'Medical Complication'

Kevin Hart is sending love to Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a health scare.

The comedian, 43, appeared on Tuesday's edition of the Impaulsive podcast, where he spoke about the status of Foxx's health after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 revealing that he had sustained a "medical complication" the day prior.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart shared with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

"I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better," he added.

The Jumanji star expressed that his "love, synergy, energy" goes out to Foxx, 55, as he is someone who is "needed" and "necessary."

"I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues," Hart added.

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Friends of Foxx including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Steve Harvey have all publicly acknowledged the star's private health battle and extended their well wishes.

Kevin Winter/Getty

On Wednesday, Foxx spoke out for the first time since his hospitalization by writing in an Instagram post: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Over on his Instagram Story, he also gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon for filling in on his hosting duties for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

Filming for Foxx's Netflix film Back in Action has also resumed production with a stunt double and photo double standing in for the actor.