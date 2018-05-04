Kevin Hart Survives 'Serious Airplane Scare' After Private Jet Experiences Emergency While Landing

Kevin Hart survived a scary landing when the private jet he was on board touched down in Boston.

The comedian, 38, took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to detail what happened when the plane he was traveling in landed on the runway at Boston Logan International Airport, as well as share a photo of the aircraft following the incident.

“God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s— got real for a second,” Hart captioned a photo of himself, Na’im Lynn, Spank Horton and John Burgandee all outside the plane and squatting with their hands folded in a prayer pose.

“No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!!” he continued. “#Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing 😂😂😂.”

He also shared a closeup video of the blown-out tire, as well as footage of the firefighters who responded after the plane had landed.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the Federal Aviation Administration, “a Gulfstream IV aircraft landed at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:29 pm and blew a left main gear tire.”

“Passengers were deplaned by stairs and the aircraft was towed to the ramp,” the statement continued. “The runway was closed temporarily to make sure all debris was cleared.”

WATCH: Scary moments for Kevin Hart after his private plane blows a tire while touching down in Boston. The comedian was emotional when he took to Snapchat after deplaning. No injuries have been reported. #WBZ #Breaking pic.twitter.com/fqrsEcmT0X — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) May 3, 2018

John Burgandee/Instagram

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart Admits He’s ‘Guilty’ of Cheating on Pregnant Wife: ‘Not the Finest Hour of My Life’

Hart confirmed in his Instagram Story that he flew to Boston for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers game. Thursday is game two of the conference semifinals between the Celtics and the 76ers.

“Boston, I am here and yes I am going to the game Boston, but I gotta get my little run in first — get my mind right. It’s a big game, it’s game two. Philadelphia stand up, stand up, stand up, we need this one here,” he said in a video of himself walking on a treadmill ahead of the game.

LMAO Kevin Hart is way too happy right now pic.twitter.com/meulybkVhW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 4, 2018

In the evening, Hart was seen on TV, laughing while sitting courtside at the game with a drink in hand.

CBS Boston first reported the news.