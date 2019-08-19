Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Congratulate Dwayne Johnson on His Surprise Marriage

Dwayne Johnson‘s famous friends are flooding his comments with congratulations after his surprise wedding to girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

On Monday morning, the actor, 47, revealed on Instagram that he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and singer/music producer Lauren Hashian, 34, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. And it didn’t take long for the couple’s A-list pals to celebrate the good news.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸,” Johnson captioned the photos.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats man,” Kevin Hart, Johnson’s frequent collaborator and close friend, commented on the announcement afterwards.

“So awesome! Congrats! 🤗💜,” Hart’s wife Eniko followed up.

“Congrats to you both my brotha! ❤️🙏🏾,” Good Morning America host Michael Strahan wrote.

Other celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Chastain, Johnson’s Jumanji costars Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan, Mindy Kaling, Scooter Braun, Diddy, Terry Crews and Lindsay Vonn also joined in on the celebration.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

Last July, Johnson cleared up rumors that he and Hashian had secretly tied the knot, and explained that they weren’t in a hurry to wed.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”