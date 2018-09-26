Ask Kevin Hart what kind of husband he is and he won’t hesitate. “I am amazing,” he says, before adding, “I am amazing because I get it now.”

It’s been nearly a year since the superstar comedian and actor weathered the storm of scandal, when a close friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him cheating. Hart took to social media with a public apology to then-pregnant wife Eniko for his “bad error in judgement”. Months later the two welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo.

The 39-year-old star—back on the big screen with new comedy Night School, which he produced and stars in alongside pal Tiffany Haddish—opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, discussing fame, fatherhood and how he and Eniko, 34, worked to save their marriage.

“The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage…but the friendship we have is like no other.”

Still, says Hart, “Our marriage has been put to the test,” alluding to his infidelity scandal. “It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it.”

For Eniko’s part, she chose full-fledged forgiveness. “I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain,” says Hart. “I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”

As for changes he’s made, “I’m amazing because I have no problem with being an open book, and real, and authentic,” says Hart. “And I’m not talking about outside your home, I’m talking about inside your home.”

He continues, “When you get to a point to where you’re that open, and you’re that understanding, and knowing of one another, the word ‘friendship’ is a real word, you know, that word ‘best friend’ is a real word.”

The pair, who have been together for 10 years, celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month. Hart, who’s also dad to Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, from his previous marriage, says their relationship is now stronger than ever.

“The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more,” says Hart. “It made us understand our bond even more.”

And Hart is taking stock in all that he has to be thankful for. “The money, the entertainment, the movies, it’s great, those are blessings, but the level that I’ve reached from a happy standpoint, that woman is 100% responsible for it.”