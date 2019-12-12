Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Should Be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Have Nice Legs'

While Kevin Hart is happy that his friend and Jumanji: The Next Level costar, Dwayne Johnson, was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, there is still something that really bothers him.

“I don’t understand,” Hart tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Why have I not heard that Kevin Hart is in the running?”

The comedian, 40, points to several reasons why he should be in the running for the title currently held by John Legend, who was bestowed the honor in November.

“I have been wearing silk shirts and no socks for two years. I don’t know if people realize this, but I have a nice back and nice legs,” says Hart. “Did you see me last summer? I went with smaller [swimsuit] trunks and nobody noticed.”

Johnson and Hart have been busy promoting his latest film Jumanji: The Next Level, the sequel to the 2017 action-adventure that reunites the original cast and also stars Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina.

Yet, Johnson jokes that no matter who wears the Sexiest Man crown he will also be the winner.

“The truth is that in perpetuity, which means for life, I will always be the Sexiest Man Alive,” says Johnson

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Friday.