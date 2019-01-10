Kevin Hart Reveals Planned Oscars Joke Where He Made Fun of 'Uptight' Celebs Like Meryl Streep

Kevin Hart has ultimately decided not to host the 2019 Oscars after all, and now he’s showing off one of the jokes he planned to tell at the show.

After Hart, 39, originally stepped down from his duties after old homophobic tweets and jokes were surfaced, the actor seemed to have changed his mind during a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show. But days later, Hart confirmed that he wouldn’t be taking on the job.

And now that he’s decided to stay out of the show, the comedian is revealing some of the bits he had planned to do as host. On Wednesday, he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he let Colbert in on one of them.

“I was going to be good, I had some stuff. I had some heat. I had some real good jokes,” Hart said. “The way I was gonna start it off, it actually goes hand-in-hand with what’s going on now, is just we’re so sensitive. And the whole reason I was going to host the Oscars was to take the tension out of the room.”

He continued, “People go to the Oscars but they’re not there to laugh cause everybody is waiting for their moment, everybody is uptight. Nobody can breathe or move. The clothes are fitted to perfection, everybody’s neck is as straight as it can be.”

“So I was gonna say, ‘Relax! Relax. One thing you don’t want to become is a meme. A meme will end your career.’ And I was gonna show previous memes,” he explained.

Colbert then pulled out several memes that have surfaced from recent shows, including the video of Nicole Kidman clapping with her fingers stretched out to protect the delicate rings she was wearing. But Hart sees it differently.

“This almost ended Nicole,” Hart said. “They caught her in a bad clap and it looked like she had boomerangs for hands. You don’t wanna do that. That wouldn’t have happened if it was a relaxed moment.”

Hart also pulled out Meryl Streep’s shouting meme, in which she cups her hands over her mouth, and a funny-looking picture of Denzel Washington.

“The whole intent behind them would be, ‘You don’t wanna be that. So relax, loosen up, have a good time,’ ” Hart said. “Then I was gonna go into a bunch of crazy bits. Man, I had so much stuff. It was gonna be fire. It was gonna be amazing.”

His Late Show appearance came hours after he gave a definitive answer on not hosting while stopping by Good Morning America. When host Michael Strahan asked if he would return to host the Oscars if asked, the comedian responded with a strong denial.

“No,” he said. “I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.”

“It’s hard to predict what can happen,” Hart continued. “I don’t want people to think there’s a thing between me and the Academy, because there isn’t. The Academy, they’re amazing people, the offer was made, it was received, I was excited, things happened, it didn’t work out the way that it should’ve. Right now, from a time perspective, I don’t have the time [to return as host]… It’s not going to happen. In the future, if it does, it does.”

Strahan then asked how Hart would respond to the people who take issue with the way that the comedian has apologized in the weeks following his removal as host.

“I say I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me,” Hart said. “That’s why I said, for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m over that, I’m over the moment, and I’m about today. So if it’s accepted, great, but if it’s not, it’s nothing I can control. Some things are out of your hards. So I’m done with it. I’m over it. That’s where I personally am.”

The Upside actor extended an apology on his SiriusXM radio show Straight from The Hart, which aired on Monday night.

“We thought it was okay to talk like that [in the past], because that’s how we talked to one another,” Hart explained. “In that, you go f—. This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s– hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that The Academy was considering bringing Hart back as host.

“The Academy never really axed him — they wanted him to apologize — he wouldn’t, and then he was the one to drop out,” the source said.

The source then explained Hart has been “making the rounds,” apologizing publicly on a number of talk shows. “It’s all they ever wanted him to do, and he’s doing it in spades. So now he should be able to come back on his own terms.”