Kevin Hart Receives Love from Pals Like Dwayne Johnson After Car Crash: 'Stay Strong'

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kevin Hart’s friends are sending love and positive energy his way as he recovers from “major back injuries” after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California early Sunday morning.

Following the news of the horrific car accident, some of his famous pals flooded tributes to their injured friend on social media, who had to undergo surgery after the crash. He is now recovering in the hospital.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Injuries in Car Crash: Source

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together,” Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo from their movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. “Love you man. Stay strong.”

Hart’s The Upside costar Bryan Cranston also sent his friend some well wishes on Instagram.

“I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” Cranston wrote. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.”

Fellow actors Jamie Foxx and Terrence J both commented the praying emoji on the comedian’s most recent Instagram post — one of him jumping into his pool — shortly after news of his accident was reported.

Other celebrities shared their messages on Twitter, including Mindy Kaling, Yvette Nicole Brown, Terry Crews and George Wallace.

Image zoom Kevin Hart Instagram

I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real ❤️ Please join me. https://t.co/TeTy0m2rns — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 2, 2019

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Sending one out to @KevinHart4real. May your spine be fine. May your back cut you slack. May your neck not be a wreck. And may the Lord protect your cord. Love you. pic.twitter.com/4eGYJzfym4 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 2, 2019

Hart, 40, was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told E! News.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported.

A third occupant, personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman and fianceé of Black, was unharmed, according to E! News, which also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home to get medical help, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook sent Broxterman and the group well wishes on her Twitter as well, revealing that she’s trained by the personal trainer.

“My friend Rebecca who’s my trainer & an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart,” Westbrook wrote. “I’m grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved.”

My friend Rebecca who's my trainer & an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart. I'm grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/6ZCxwKZOtP pic.twitter.com/cceOHLNY0g — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) September 2, 2019

Photos of the accident obtained by TMZ show the blue car’s roof completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a completely shattered windshield.

The Night School actor bought himself the Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Hart is now in recovery after surgery. Hart underwent back surgery expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, according to TMZ.