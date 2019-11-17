Kevin Hart Is 'Rebuilding' in the Gym to Reach 'New Levels of Greatness' After Car Accident

Kevin Hart isn’t letting his past get in the way of his goals.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a video of a full-body workout he did in the gym amid his ongoing recovery from the car crash that left him with “major back injuries” and required him to undergo surgery back in September.

In his latest post, Hart, 40, told fans and followers he plans to reach a “new levels of greatness.”

“Rebuilding people…. I’m not trying to get back to where I was…I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness….not for you guys tho…I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF,” the Jumanji star wrote. “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your [sic] are capable of more than YOU.”

Hart added, “I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need…….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle.”

His post came just one day after the actor spread some positivity on social media with a video telling his followers that they were “dope.”

“I want to end this Friday night with a bang, not a bang for me but a bang for you,” he said. “Was scrolling through social media and all I see is all this d— negative s—. Just a bunch of negativity, a bunch of toxic nonsense.”

“So I’m going to channel that and counter it,” Hart added. “By telling you all that I love you and that you’re dope…and if you didn’t know it, you now do.”

Hart’s frightening accident took place on Sept. 1, when he was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. Hart’s friend and producer Jared Black was driving the vehicle, and lost control, crashing through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

Both Hart and Black were left with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.

Last month, Hart shared a video on Instagram of the experience, including footage from the hospital of the star being helped to a walker.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he continued, as footage rolled of his physical therapy exercises. “And I swear, life is funny, cause some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most.”

“In this case, I feel like God basically told me to sit down,” he said. “After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends.”

Hart recently made his first major public appearance at the E! People’s Choice Awards where he accepted the award for comedy movie star of 2019. “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here,” he said after Robert Downey Jr. presented him the trophy. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter: family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me,” Hart added, giving a sweet shout-out to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids: sons Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo, 2, and 14-year-old daughter Heaven.